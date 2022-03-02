BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 35 new confirmed deaths and 907 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 897

5-9 years: 661

10-14 years: 527

15-19 years: 2,408

20-29 years: 4,016

30-39 years: 2,035

40-49 years: 1,456

50-59 years: 1,337

60-69 years: 1,174

70-79 years: 654

80+ years: 496

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 67,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,046,528 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,219 new individuals have tested positive with 4,270,575 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.85%

Hospitalizations:

There are 401 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 32 patients intubated and 223 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 907

Total Cases: 1,541,642

New Deaths: 35

Total Deaths: 22,783

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 110

Total Cases: 131,969

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 742

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,287,810

Booster doses administered: 2,846,191

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 69

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,322

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,058

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 40

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,810

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,288

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 169

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,568

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.