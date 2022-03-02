BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 35 new confirmed deaths and 907 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 897
- 5-9 years: 661
- 10-14 years: 527
- 15-19 years: 2,408
- 20-29 years: 4,016
- 30-39 years: 2,035
- 40-49 years: 1,456
- 50-59 years: 1,337
- 60-69 years: 1,174
- 70-79 years: 654
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 67,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,046,528 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,219 new individuals have tested positive with 4,270,575 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.85%
Hospitalizations:
There are 401 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 32 patients intubated and 223 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 907
- Total Cases: 1,541,642
- New Deaths: 35
- Total Deaths: 22,783
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 110
- Total Cases: 131,969
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 742
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,287,810
- Booster doses administered: 2,846,191
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 69
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,322
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,058
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 40
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,810
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,288
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 169
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 32
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,568
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.