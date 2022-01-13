Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 36 new deaths, 18,721 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 18,721 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 14,484
  • 5-9 years: 14,688
  • 10-14 years: 16,174
  • 15-19 years: 20,467
  • 20-29 years: 54,112
  • 30-39 years: 46,333
  • 40-49 years: 35,573
  • 50-59 years: 30,889
  • 60-69 years: 16,882
  • 70-79 years: 6,940
  • 80+ years: 4,063

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,725 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,482,115 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 38,367 new individuals have tested positive with 3,581,039 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 20.34%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,180 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 484 patients that are in intensive care units, 278 patients intubated and 1,505 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 18,721
  • Total Cases: 1,305,830
  • New Deaths: 36
  • Total Deaths: 20,386

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 2,988
  • Total Cases: 105,783
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 486

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,142,999
  • Booster doses administered: 2,410,463

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,502
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 109,174
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,814

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 239
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 19,784
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 114
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,252
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 382
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,727
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 7,201 new cases in the last week with a total of 46,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 154,663 new tests reported with a total of 13,027,395.

