Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 36 new deaths, 18,721 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 18,721 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 14,484
- 5-9 years: 14,688
- 10-14 years: 16,174
- 15-19 years: 20,467
- 20-29 years: 54,112
- 30-39 years: 46,333
- 40-49 years: 35,573
- 50-59 years: 30,889
- 60-69 years: 16,882
- 70-79 years: 6,940
- 80+ years: 4,063
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,725 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,482,115 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 38,367 new individuals have tested positive with 3,581,039 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 20.34%
Hospitalizations:
There are 3,180 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 484 patients that are in intensive care units, 278 patients intubated and 1,505 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 18,721
- Total Cases: 1,305,830
- New Deaths: 36
- Total Deaths: 20,386
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 2,988
- Total Cases: 105,783
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 486
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,142,999
- Booster doses administered: 2,410,463
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,502
- Total Confirmed Cases: 109,174
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,814
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 239
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,784
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 114
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,252
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 382
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,727
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 7,201 new cases in the last week with a total of 46,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 154,663 new tests reported with a total of 13,027,395.