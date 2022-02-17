BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 2,326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,623
- 5-9 years: 2,234
- 10-14 years: 1,905
- 15-19 years: 3,627
- 20-29 years: 6,693
- 30-39 years: 5,160
- 40-49 years: 4,112
- 50-59 years: 3,666
- 60-69 years: 2,829
- 70-79 years: 1,588
- 80+ years: 1,133
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 93,738 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,342,836 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,606 new individuals have tested positive with 4,188,327 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.76%
Hospitalizations:
There are 776 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 152 patients that are in intensive care units, 74 patients intubated and 414 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,326
- Total Cases: 1,527,970
- New Deaths: 37
- Total Deaths: 22,361
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 337
- Total Cases: 131,105
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 699
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,263,468
- Booster doses administered: 2,790,536
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 196
- Total Confirmed Cases: 130,277
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,019
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 183
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,098
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 403
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,120
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 162
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 100
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,166
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.