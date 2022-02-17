BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 2,326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,623
  • 5-9 years: 2,234
  • 10-14 years: 1,905
  • 15-19 years: 3,627
  • 20-29 years: 6,693
  • 30-39 years: 5,160
  • 40-49 years: 4,112
  • 50-59 years: 3,666
  • 60-69 years: 2,829
  • 70-79 years: 1,588
  • 80+ years: 1,133

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 93,738 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,342,836 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,606 new individuals have tested positive with 4,188,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.76%

Hospitalizations:

There are 776 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 152 patients that are in intensive care units, 74 patients intubated and 414 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,326
  • Total Cases: 1,527,970
  • New Deaths: 37
  • Total Deaths: 22,361

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 337
  • Total Cases: 131,105
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 699

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,263,468
  • Booster doses administered: 2,790,536

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 196
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 130,277
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,019

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 183
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,098
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 403

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 29
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,120
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 162

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 100
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,166
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.