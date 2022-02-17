BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 2,326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,623

5-9 years: 2,234

10-14 years: 1,905

15-19 years: 3,627

20-29 years: 6,693

30-39 years: 5,160

40-49 years: 4,112

50-59 years: 3,666

60-69 years: 2,829

70-79 years: 1,588

80+ years: 1,133

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 93,738 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,342,836 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,606 new individuals have tested positive with 4,188,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.76%

Hospitalizations:

There are 776 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 152 patients that are in intensive care units, 74 patients intubated and 414 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,326

Total Cases: 1,527,970

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 22,361

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 337

Total Cases: 131,105

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 699

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,263,468

Booster doses administered: 2,790,536

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 196

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,277

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,019

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 183

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,098

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 403

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,120

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 162

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 100

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,166

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.