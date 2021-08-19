Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 4 new deaths, 1,373 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 1,373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 736
- 5-9 years: 881
- 10-14 years: 889
- 15-19 years: 961
- 20-29 years: 3,443
- 30-39 years: 2,776
- 40-49 years: 1,776
- 50-59 years: 1,600
- 60-69 years: 1,062
- 70-79 years: 524
- 80+ years: 293
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,432 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,470,349 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,654 new individuals have tested positive with 1,619,428 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 439 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94 patients that are in intensive care units and 48 patients intubated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,373
- Total Cases: 693,093
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 17,799
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 203
- Total Cases: 49,109
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 370
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 178
- Total Confirmed Cases: 55,218
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,551
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,525
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,728
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 28
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,051
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.