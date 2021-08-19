Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 4 new deaths, 1,373 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 1,373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 736
  • 5-9 years: 881
  • 10-14 years: 889
  • 15-19 years: 961
  • 20-29 years: 3,443
  • 30-39 years: 2,776
  • 40-49 years: 1,776
  • 50-59 years: 1,600
  • 60-69 years: 1,062
  • 70-79 years: 524
  • 80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,432 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,470,349 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,654 new individuals have tested positive with 1,619,428 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.76%

Hospitalizations:

There are 439 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94 patients that are in intensive care units and 48 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,373
  • Total Cases: 693,093
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 17,799

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 203
  • Total Cases: 49,109
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 178
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 55,218
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,551

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 17
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,525
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,728
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,051
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.

