Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 43 new deaths, 24,570 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 new confirmed deaths and 24,570 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 114,017 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,745,708 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 27,722 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.43%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units, 259 patients intubated and 1,019 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 24,570
  • Total Cases: 1,159,950
  • New Deaths: 43
  • Total Deaths: 20,051

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 32,841
  • Total Cases: 90,815
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 459

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,109,019
    • 6,614 increase from yesterday
  • Booster doses administered: 2,223,943
    • 33,020 increase from yesterday

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,360
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 96,130
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 269
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 17,157
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases:127
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,198
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 324
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,689
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.

