Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 43 new deaths, 24,570 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 new confirmed deaths and 24,570 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 8,042
- 5-9 years: 7,666
- 10-14 years: 8,662
- 15-19 years: 11,249
- 20-29 years: 33,338
- 30-39 years: 27,456
- 40-49 years: 19,323
- 50-59 years: 16,867
- 60-69 years: 9,387
- 70-79 years: 3,837
- 80+ years: 2,066
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 114,017 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,745,708 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 27,722 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.43%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units, 259 patients intubated and 1,019 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 24,570
- Total Cases: 1,159,950
- New Deaths: 43
- Total Deaths: 20,051
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 32,841
- Total Cases: 90,815
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 459
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,109,019
- 6,614 increase from yesterday
- Booster doses administered: 2,223,943
- 33,020 increase from yesterday
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,360
- Total Confirmed Cases: 96,130
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 269
- Total Confirmed Cases: 17,157
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases:127
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,198
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 324
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,689
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.