Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 15,163 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 15,163 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,277
  • 5-9 years: 5,235
  • 10-14 years: 5,458
  • 15-19 years: 6,224
  • 20-29 years: 18,051
  • 30-39 years: 14,469
  • 40-49 years: 9,781
  • 50-59 years: 8,641
  • 60-69 years: 5,458
  • 70-79 years: 2,212
  • 80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,035,909 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,048 new individuals have tested positive with 3,237,480 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 392 patients that are in intensive care units and 245 patients intubated. There are 572 patients of the 1,711 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 15,163
  • Total Cases: 1,017,429
  • New Deaths: 45
  • Total Deaths: 19,737

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,002
  • Total Cases: 78,396
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,184
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 83,929
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,750

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 128
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,452
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 77
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,381
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 136
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,930
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

