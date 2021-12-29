Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 15,163 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 15,163 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,277
- 5-9 years: 5,235
- 10-14 years: 5,458
- 15-19 years: 6,224
- 20-29 years: 18,051
- 30-39 years: 14,469
- 40-49 years: 9,781
- 50-59 years: 8,641
- 60-69 years: 5,458
- 70-79 years: 2,212
- 80+ years: 1,116
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 91,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,035,909 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,048 new individuals have tested positive with 3,237,480 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.58%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 392 patients that are in intensive care units and 245 patients intubated. There are 572 patients of the 1,711 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 15,163
- Total Cases: 1,017,429
- New Deaths: 45
- Total Deaths: 19,737
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,002
- Total Cases: 78,396
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 446
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,184
- Total Confirmed Cases: 83,929
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,750
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 128
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,452
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 77
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,381
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 136
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,930
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.