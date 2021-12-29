Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 15,163 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 15,163 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,277

5-9 years: 5,235

10-14 years: 5,458

15-19 years: 6,224

20-29 years: 18,051

30-39 years: 14,469

40-49 years: 9,781

50-59 years: 8,641

60-69 years: 5,458

70-79 years: 2,212

80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,035,909 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,048 new individuals have tested positive with 3,237,480 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 392 patients that are in intensive care units and 245 patients intubated. There are 572 patients of the 1,711 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 15,163

Total Cases: 1,017,429

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 19,737

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,002

Total Cases: 78,396

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,184

Total Confirmed Cases: 83,929

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,750

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 128

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,452

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 77

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,381

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 136

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,930

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.