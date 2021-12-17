Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 6,345 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 6,345 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,711

5-9 years: 5,397

10-14 years: 5,147

15-19 years: 4,164

20-29 years: 9,822

30-39 years: 9,691

40-49 years: 7,582

50-59 years: 7,217

60-69 years: 4,693

70-79 years: 2,122

80+ years: 1,085

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,092 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,121,337 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 25,904 new individuals have tested positive with 3,023,122 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.77%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,499 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 315 patients that are in intensive care units and 189 patients intubated. There are 432 patients of the 1,499 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,345

Total Cases: 933,908

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 19,406

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 725

Total Cases: 71,562

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 423

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 564

Total Confirmed Cases: 76,954

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,730

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 105

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,139

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 72

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,734

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,005

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.