Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 6,345 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 6,345 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,711
- 5-9 years: 5,397
- 10-14 years: 5,147
- 15-19 years: 4,164
- 20-29 years: 9,822
- 30-39 years: 9,691
- 40-49 years: 7,582
- 50-59 years: 7,217
- 60-69 years: 4,693
- 70-79 years: 2,122
- 80+ years: 1,085
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 113,092 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,121,337 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 25,904 new individuals have tested positive with 3,023,122 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.77%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,499 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 315 patients that are in intensive care units and 189 patients intubated. There are 432 patients of the 1,499 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 6,345
- Total Cases: 933,908
- New Deaths: 45
- Total Deaths: 19,406
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 725
- Total Cases: 71,562
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 423
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 564
- Total Confirmed Cases: 76,954
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,730
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 105
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,139
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 72
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,734
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,005
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.