BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 new confirmed deaths and 1,653 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,623
- 5-9 years: 2,234
- 10-14 years: 1,905
- 15-19 years: 3,627
- 20-29 years: 6,693
- 30-39 years: 5,160
- 40-49 years: 4,112
- 50-59 years: 3,666
- 60-69 years: 2,829
- 70-79 years: 1,588
- 80+ years: 1,133
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 77,028 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,249,098 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,206 new individuals have tested positive with 4,175,721 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.90%
Hospitalizations:
There are 832 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 161 patients that are in intensive care units, 76 patients intubated and 445 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,653
- Total Cases: 1,525,644
- New Deaths: 46
- Total Deaths: 22,324
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 246
- Total Cases: 130,768
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 697
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,259,939
- Booster doses administered: 2,784,169
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 99
- Total Confirmed Cases: 130,081
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,017
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 70
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,915
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 402
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,091
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 161
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 120
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,066
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.