BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 46 new confirmed deaths and 1,653 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,623

5-9 years: 2,234

10-14 years: 1,905

15-19 years: 3,627

20-29 years: 6,693

30-39 years: 5,160

40-49 years: 4,112

50-59 years: 3,666

60-69 years: 2,829

70-79 years: 1,588

80+ years: 1,133

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 77,028 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,249,098 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,206 new individuals have tested positive with 4,175,721 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.90%

Hospitalizations:

There are 832 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 161 patients that are in intensive care units, 76 patients intubated and 445 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,653

Total Cases: 1,525,644

New Deaths: 46

Total Deaths: 22,324

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 246

Total Cases: 130,768

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 697

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,259,939

Booster doses administered: 2,784,169

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,081

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,017

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 70

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,915

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 402

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,091

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 161

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 120

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,066

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

Higher Education:

There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.