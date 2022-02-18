BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 1,983 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,623

5-9 years: 2,234

10-14 years: 1,905

15-19 years: 3,627

20-29 years: 6,693

30-39 years: 5,160

40-49 years: 4,112

50-59 years: 3,666

60-69 years: 2,829

70-79 years: 1,588

80+ years: 1,133

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 89,083 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,431,919 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,264 new individuals have tested positive with 4,199,591 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.74%

Hospitalizations:

There are 719 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 139 patients that are in intensive care units, 71 patients intubated and 379 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,983

Total Cases: 1,529,953

New Deaths: 47

Total Deaths: 22,408

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 148

Total Cases: 131,253

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 701

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,267,593

Booster doses administered: 2,796,694

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 151

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,428

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,022

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,204

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 403

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,143

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,210

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.