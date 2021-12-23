Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 47 new deaths, 9,042 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 9,042 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,065 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,640,328 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 29,773 new individuals have tested positive with 3,148,638 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.60%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,632 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 362 patients that are in intensive care units and 213 patients intubated. There are 500 patients of the 1,632 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,042

Total Cases: 970,015

New Deaths: 47

Total Deaths: 19,572

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 749

Total Cases: 74,507

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 439

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 631

Total Confirmed Cases: 79,857

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,739

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 176

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,757

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 58

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,036

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 93

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,435

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 338

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.