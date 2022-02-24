BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 1,556 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,552
  • 5-9 years: 1,249
  • 10-14 years: 1,087
  • 15-19 years: 3,138
  • 20-29 years: 5,166
  • 30-39 years: 3,078
  • 40-49 years: 2,436
  • 50-59 years: 2,150
  • 60-69 years: 1,759
  • 70-79 years: 1,011
  • 80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,664 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,751,152 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,262 new individuals have tested positive with 4,236,963 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.21%

Hospitalizations:

There are 512 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97 patients that are in intensive care units, 63 patients intubated and 282 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,556
  • Total Cases: 1,536,565
  • New Deaths: 48
  • Total Deaths: 22,626

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 64
  • Total Cases: 131,677
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 715

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,280,882
  • Booster doses administered: 2,826,121

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases:168
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 130,982
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,041

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 78
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,538
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 20
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,230
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 33
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,397
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 400

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.