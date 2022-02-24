BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 1,556 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,552

5-9 years: 1,249

10-14 years: 1,087

15-19 years: 3,138

20-29 years: 5,166

30-39 years: 3,078

40-49 years: 2,436

50-59 years: 2,150

60-69 years: 1,759

70-79 years: 1,011

80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,664 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,751,152 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,262 new individuals have tested positive with 4,236,963 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.21%

Hospitalizations:

There are 512 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97 patients that are in intensive care units, 63 patients intubated and 282 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,556

Total Cases: 1,536,565

New Deaths: 48

Total Deaths: 22,626

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 64

Total Cases: 131,677

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 715

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,280,882

Booster doses administered: 2,826,121

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases:168

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,982

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,041

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,538

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,230

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,397

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 400

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.