Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 48 new deaths, 21,397 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 21,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,277

5-9 years: 5,235

10-14 years: 5,458

15-19 years: 6,224

20-29 years: 18,051

30-39 years: 14,469

40-49 years: 9,781

50-59 years: 8,641

60-69 years: 5,458

70-79 years: 2,212

80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,963 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,269,164 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 18,309 new individuals have tested positive with 3,271,041 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 18.42%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,954 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 387 patients that are in intensive care units and 243 patients intubated. There are 686 patients of the 1,954 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 21,397

Total Cases: 1,059,963

New Deaths: 48

Total Deaths: 19,821

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,306

Total Cases: 80,651

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 452

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2,216

Total Confirmed Cases: 87,947

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,757

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 287

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,988

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,624

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 233

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,350

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.