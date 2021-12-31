Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 48 new deaths, 21,397 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 21,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,277
- 5-9 years: 5,235
- 10-14 years: 5,458
- 15-19 years: 6,224
- 20-29 years: 18,051
- 30-39 years: 14,469
- 40-49 years: 9,781
- 50-59 years: 8,641
- 60-69 years: 5,458
- 70-79 years: 2,212
- 80+ years: 1,116
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 113,963 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,269,164 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 18,309 new individuals have tested positive with 3,271,041 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 18.42%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,954 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 387 patients that are in intensive care units and 243 patients intubated. There are 686 patients of the 1,954 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 21,397
- Total Cases: 1,059,963
- New Deaths: 48
- Total Deaths: 19,821
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,306
- Total Cases: 80,651
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 452
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2,216
- Total Confirmed Cases: 87,947
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,757
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 287
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,988
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 143
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,624
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 233
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,350
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.