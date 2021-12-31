Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 48 new deaths, 21,397 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 48 new confirmed deaths and 21,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,277
  • 5-9 years: 5,235
  • 10-14 years: 5,458
  • 15-19 years: 6,224
  • 20-29 years: 18,051
  • 30-39 years: 14,469
  • 40-49 years: 9,781
  • 50-59 years: 8,641
  • 60-69 years: 5,458
  • 70-79 years: 2,212
  • 80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,963 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,269,164 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 18,309 new individuals have tested positive with 3,271,041 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 18.42%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,954 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 387 patients that are in intensive care units and 243 patients intubated. There are 686 patients of the 1,954 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 21,397
  • Total Cases: 1,059,963
  • New Deaths: 48
  • Total Deaths: 19,821

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,306
  • Total Cases: 80,651
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 452

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2,216
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 87,947
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,757

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 287
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,988
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 143
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,624
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 233
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,350
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.

