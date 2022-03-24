BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 1,086 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 463

5-9 years: 433

10-14 years: 471

15-19 years: 786

20-29 years: 1,984

30-39 years: 1,289

40-49 years: 976

50-59 years: 952

60-69 years: 764

70-79 years: 435

80+ years: 252

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,435 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,045,691 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,508 new individuals have tested positive with 4,410,069 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.99%

Hospitalizations:

There are 234 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 39 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 140 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 77 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,086

Total Cases: 1,557,249

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 18,960

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 147

Total Cases: 133,734

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,103

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,316,580

Booster doses administered: 2,909,821

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 132,234

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,397

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,458

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,922

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 990 new cases in the last week with a total of 74,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 121,186 new tests reported with a total of 14,973,394.