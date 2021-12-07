Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 51 new deaths, 3,720 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 51 new confirmed deaths and 3,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,938

5-9 years: 3,275

10-14 years: 3,112

15-19 years: 2,042

20-29 years: 4,648

30-39 years: 5,317

40-49 years: 4,248

50-59 years: 4,000

60-69 years: 2,808

70-79 years: 1,249

80+ years: 788

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,997 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,122,857 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,553 new individuals have tested positive with 2,789,044 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.86%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,151 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 239 patients that are in intensive care units and 126 patients intubated. There are 407 patients of the 1,151 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,720

Total Cases: 885,548

New Deaths: 51

Total Deaths: 19,151

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 786

Total Cases: 66,421

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 416

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 310

Total Confirmed Cases: 72,990

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,710

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 55

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,143

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,328

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 57

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,285

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.