BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 53 new confirmed deaths and 2,499 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,496

5-9 years: 4,023

10-14 years: 3,654

15-19 years: 5,199

20-29 years: 10,721

30-39 years: 9,255

40-49 years: 7,235

50-59 years: 6,583

60-69 years: 5,024

70-79 years: 2,546

80+ years: 1,933

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,787 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,974,870 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,639 new individuals have tested positive with 4,132,163 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.74%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,062 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 193 patients that are in intensive care units, 107 patients intubated and 561 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,499

Total Cases: 1,518,669

New Deaths: 53

Total Deaths: 22,122

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 348

Total Cases: 129,987

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 669

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,244,318

Booster doses administered: 2,757,103

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 240

Total Confirmed Cases: 129,485

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,992

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 161

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,524

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,993

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 79

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,820

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 388

Higher Education:

There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.