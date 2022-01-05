Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 54 new deaths, 27,612 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 54 new confirmed deaths and 27,612 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 8,042

5-9 years: 7,666

10-14 years: 8,662

15-19 years: 11,249

20-29 years: 33,338

30-39 years: 27,456

40-49 years: 19,323

50-59 years: 16,867

60-69 years: 9,387

70-79 years: 3,837

80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 138,316 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,631,691 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,430 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.06%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,426 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 427 patients that are in intensive care units, 265 patients intubated and 973 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 27,612

Total Cases: 1,135,380

New Deaths: 54

Total Deaths: 20,008

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 3,198

Total Cases: 87,974

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 456

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,102,405 5,217 increase from yesterday

Booster doses administered: 2,190,923 28,401 increase from yesterday



COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2,472

Total Confirmed Cases: 94,770

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,774

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 331

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,888

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 352

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases:185

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,071

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 292

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,365

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.