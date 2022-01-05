Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 54 new deaths, 27,612 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 54 new confirmed deaths and 27,612 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 138,316 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,631,691 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,430 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.06%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,426 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 427 patients that are in intensive care units, 265 patients intubated and 973 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 27,612
  • Total Cases: 1,135,380
  • New Deaths: 54
  • Total Deaths: 20,008

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 3,198
  • Total Cases: 87,974
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 456

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,102,405
    • 5,217 increase from yesterday
  • Booster doses administered: 2,190,923
    • 28,401 increase from yesterday

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2,472
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 94,770
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,774

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 331
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,888
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 352

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases:185
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,071
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 292
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,365
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.

