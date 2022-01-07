Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 55 new deaths, 26,187 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 55 new confirmed deaths and 26,187 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 116,244 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,861,952 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 35,604 new individuals have tested positive with 3,419,868 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 23.02%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,637 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 421 patients that are in intensive care units, 245 patients intubated and 1,106 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 26,187
  • Total Cases: 1,186,137
  • New Deaths: 55
  • Total Deaths: 20,106

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 2,976
  • Total Cases: 93,791
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 462

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,114,885
    • 5,866 increase from yesterday
  • Booster doses administered: 2,257,601
    • 33,658 increase from yesterday

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2,457
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 98,587
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,789

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 622
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 17,779
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 211
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,409
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 324
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,013
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.

