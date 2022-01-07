Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 55 new deaths, 26,187 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 55 new confirmed deaths and 26,187 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 8,042

5-9 years: 7,666

10-14 years: 8,662

15-19 years: 11,249

20-29 years: 33,338

30-39 years: 27,456

40-49 years: 19,323

50-59 years: 16,867

60-69 years: 9,387

70-79 years: 3,837

80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 116,244 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,861,952 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 35,604 new individuals have tested positive with 3,419,868 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 23.02%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,637 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 421 patients that are in intensive care units, 245 patients intubated and 1,106 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 26,187

Total Cases: 1,186,137

New Deaths: 55

Total Deaths: 20,106

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 2,976

Total Cases: 93,791

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 462

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,114,885 5,866 increase from yesterday

Booster doses administered: 2,257,601 33,658 increase from yesterday



COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2,457

Total Confirmed Cases: 98,587

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,789

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 622

Total Confirmed Cases: 17,779

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 211

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,409

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 324

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,013

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350

Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.