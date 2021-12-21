Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 58 new deaths, 5,531 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 5,531 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,711
- 5-9 years: 5,397
- 10-14 years: 5,147
- 15-19 years: 4,164
- 20-29 years: 9,822
- 30-39 years: 9,691
- 40-49 years: 7,582
- 50-59 years: 7,217
- 60-69 years: 4,693
- 70-79 years: 2,122
- 80+ years: 1,085
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 74,736 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,421,695 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 28,231 new individuals have tested positive with 3,089,723 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.45%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,612 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 368 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. There are 467 patients of the 1,612 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,531
- Total Cases: 953,156
- New Deaths: 58
- Total Deaths: 19,492
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 916
- Total Cases: 72,973
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 435
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 448
- Total Confirmed Cases: 78,699
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,736
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,498
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,914
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,264
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.