Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 58 new deaths, 5,531 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 5,531 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,711

5-9 years: 5,397

10-14 years: 5,147

15-19 years: 4,164

20-29 years: 9,822

30-39 years: 9,691

40-49 years: 7,582

50-59 years: 7,217

60-69 years: 4,693

70-79 years: 2,122

80+ years: 1,085

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,736 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,421,695 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 28,231 new individuals have tested positive with 3,089,723 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.45%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,612 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 368 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. There are 467 patients of the 1,612 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,531

Total Cases: 953,156

New Deaths: 58

Total Deaths: 19,492

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 916

Total Cases: 72,973

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 435

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 448

Total Confirmed Cases: 78,699

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,736

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,498

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,914

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,264

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.