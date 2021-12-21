Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 58 new deaths, 5,531 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 5,531 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,711
  • 5-9 years: 5,397
  • 10-14 years: 5,147
  • 15-19 years: 4,164
  • 20-29 years: 9,822
  • 30-39 years: 9,691
  • 40-49 years: 7,582
  • 50-59 years: 7,217
  • 60-69 years: 4,693
  • 70-79 years: 2,122
  • 80+ years: 1,085

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,736 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,421,695 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 28,231 new individuals have tested positive with 3,089,723 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.45%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,612 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 368 patients that are in intensive care units and 203 patients intubated. There are 467 patients of the 1,612 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,531
  • Total Cases: 953,156
  • New Deaths: 58
  • Total Deaths: 19,492

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 916
  • Total Cases: 72,973
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 435

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 448
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 78,699
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,736

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 59
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,498
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 41
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,914
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 66
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,264
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.

