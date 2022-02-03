Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 59 new deaths, 4,829 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 59 new confirmed deaths and 4,829 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 7,723

5-9 years: 7,089

10-14 years: 6,930

15-19 years: 8,485

20-29 years: 18,479

30-39 years: 16,733

40-49 years: 12,560

50-59 years: 12,296

60-69 years: 8,925

70-79 years: 4,327

80+ years: 3,219

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 98,132 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,401,416 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 18,110 new individuals have tested positive with 4,038,931 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.89%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,661 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 273 patients that are in intensive care units, 161 patients intubated and 812 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,829

Total Cases: 1,498,053

New Deaths: 59

Total Deaths: 21,692

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 607

Total Cases: 127,651

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 624

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,214,358

Booster doses administered: 2,706,407

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 379

Total Confirmed Cases: 127,425

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,951

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 156

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,552

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,609

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 194

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,021

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381

Higher Education:

There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.