Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 6 new deaths, 1,459 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 1,459 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 736
  • 5-9 years: 881
  • 10-14 years: 889
  • 15-19 years: 961
  • 20-29 years: 3,443
  • 30-39 years: 2,776
  • 40-49 years: 1,776
  • 50-59 years: 1,600
  • 60-69 years: 1,062
  • 70-79 years: 524
  • 80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 64,528 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,534,877 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,892 new individuals have tested positive with 1,628,320 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.81%

Hospitalizations:

There are 467 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 108 patients that are in intensive care units and 49 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,459
  • Total Cases: 694,552
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 17,805

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 74
  • Total Cases: 49,183
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 169
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 55,387
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,551

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 29
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,554
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,734
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 20
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,071
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.

