BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,211

5-9 years: 712

10-14 years: 711

15-19 years: 893

20-29 years: 3,331

30-39 years: 3,482

40-49 years: 2,504

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,319

70-79 years: 1,349

80+ years: 865

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 35,022 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,844,363 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,325 new individuals have tested positive with 5,011,372 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 459 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units, 17 patients intubated, 279 (61%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,700

Total Cases: 1,755,678

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 19,657

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 134

Total Cases: 158,160

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,224

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,403,357

Booster doses administered: 3,106,608

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 109

Total Confirmed Cases: 146,236

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,842

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 58

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,228

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,166

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,684

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 393

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 293 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.