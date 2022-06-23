BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,211
  • 5-9 years: 712
  • 10-14 years: 711
  • 15-19 years: 893
  • 20-29 years: 3,331
  • 30-39 years: 3,482
  • 40-49 years: 2,504
  • 50-59 years: 2,792
  • 60-69 years: 2,319
  • 70-79 years: 1,349
  • 80+ years: 865

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 35,022 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,844,363 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,325 new individuals have tested positive with 5,011,372 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 459 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units, 17 patients intubated, 279 (61%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,700
  • Total Cases: 1,755,678
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 19,657

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 134
  • Total Cases: 158,160
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,224

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,403,357
  • Booster doses administered: 3,106,608

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

  • 11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 109
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 146,236
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,842

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,228
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,166
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 42
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,684
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 393

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 293 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.