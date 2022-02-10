BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 2,611 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,496
- 5-9 years: 4,023
- 10-14 years: 3,654
- 15-19 years: 5,199
- 20-29 years: 10,721
- 30-39 years: 9,255
- 40-49 years: 7,235
- 50-59 years: 6,583
- 60-69 years: 5,024
- 70-79 years: 2,546
- 80+ years: 1,933
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 83,967 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,893,083 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,419 new individuals have tested positive with 4,115,524 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.80%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,161 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 213 patients that are in intensive care units, 121 patients intubated and 599 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,611
- Total Cases: 1,516,170
- New Deaths: 61
- Total Deaths: 22,069
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 302
- Total Cases: 129,639
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 668
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,240,562
- Booster doses administered: 2,750,926
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 236
- Total Confirmed Cases: 129,245
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,984
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 199
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,363
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 393
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 44
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,929
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 107
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,741
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 387
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.