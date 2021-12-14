Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 61 new deaths, 4,039 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,787
  • 5-9 years: 4,300
  • 10-14 years: 3,960
  • 15-19 years: 2,975
  • 20-29 years: 7,325
  • 30-39 years: 7,497
  • 40-49 years: 5,830
  • 50-59 years: 5,475
  • 60-69 years: 3,670
  • 70-79 years: 1,680
  • 80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,250 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,780,586 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,570 new individuals have tested positive with 2,935,572 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.18%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 165 patients intubated. There are 422 patients of the 1,410 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,039
  • Total Cases: 916,547
  • New Deaths: 61
  • Total Deaths: 19,304

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 646
  • Total Cases: 69,399
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 421

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 434
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 75,448
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,723

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 93
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,809
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 43
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,784
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus