Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 61 new deaths, 4,039 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 7,325

30-39 years: 7,497

40-49 years: 5,830

50-59 years: 5,475

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,250 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,780,586 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,570 new individuals have tested positive with 2,935,572 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.18%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 165 patients intubated. There are 422 patients of the 1,410 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,039

Total Cases: 916,547

New Deaths: 61

Total Deaths: 19,304

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 646

Total Cases: 69,399

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 421

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 434

Total Confirmed Cases: 75,448

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,723

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 93

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,809

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,784

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.