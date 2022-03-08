BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 607 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 897

5-9 years: 661

10-14 years: 527

15-19 years: 2,408

20-29 years: 4,016

30-39 years: 2,035

40-49 years: 1,456

50-59 years: 1,337

60-69 years: 1,174

70-79 years: 654

80+ years: 496

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 33,717 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,330,069 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,382 new individuals have tested positive with 4,307,483 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 291 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients that are in intensive care units, 26 patients intubated and 161 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 607

Total Cases: 1,545,910

New Deaths: 61

Total Deaths: 22,916

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 21

Total Cases: 132,337

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 763

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,298,708

Booster doses administered: 2,868,488

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,589

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,070

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,003

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,323

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,688

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407

Higher Education:

There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.