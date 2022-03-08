BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 607 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 897
- 5-9 years: 661
- 10-14 years: 527
- 15-19 years: 2,408
- 20-29 years: 4,016
- 30-39 years: 2,035
- 40-49 years: 1,456
- 50-59 years: 1,337
- 60-69 years: 1,174
- 70-79 years: 654
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 33,717 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,330,069 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,382 new individuals have tested positive with 4,307,483 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.62%
Hospitalizations:
There are 291 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients that are in intensive care units, 26 patients intubated and 161 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 607
- Total Cases: 1,545,910
- New Deaths: 61
- Total Deaths: 22,916
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 21
- Total Cases: 132,337
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 763
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,298,708
- Booster doses administered: 2,868,488
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,589
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,070
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,003
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,323
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,688
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.