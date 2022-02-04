Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 63 new deaths, 4,195 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 4,195 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 7,723
- 5-9 years: 7,089
- 10-14 years: 6,930
- 15-19 years: 8,485
- 20-29 years: 18,479
- 30-39 years: 16,733
- 40-49 years: 12,560
- 50-59 years: 12,296
- 60-69 years: 8,925
- 70-79 years: 4,327
- 80+ years: 3,219
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 91,672 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,493,088 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,751 new individuals have tested positive with 4,056,682 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.63%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,583 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 264 patients that are in intensive care units, 153 patients intubated and 783 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,195
- Total Cases: 1,502,248
- New Deaths: 63
- Total Deaths: 21,755
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 563
- Total Cases: 128,214
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 624
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,218,681
- Booster doses administered: 2,713,907
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 428
- Total Confirmed Cases: 127,853
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,955
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 163
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,715
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 96
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,705
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 157
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,178
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.