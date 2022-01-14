Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 64 new deaths, 12,864 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 64 new confirmed deaths and 12,864 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 14,484

5-9 years: 14,688

10-14 years: 16,174

15-19 years: 20,467

20-29 years: 54,112

30-39 years: 46,333

40-49 years: 35,573

50-59 years: 30,889

60-69 years: 16,882

70-79 years: 6,940

80+ years: 4,063

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,491 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,556,606 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 25,725 new individuals have tested positive with 3,606,764 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 19.90%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,223 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 460 patients that are in intensive care units, 279 patients intubated and 1,547 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 12,864

Total Cases: 1,318,694

New Deaths: 64

Total Deaths: 20,450

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,806

Total Cases: 107,589

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 489

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,148,269

Booster doses administered: 2,438,240

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 674

Total Confirmed Cases: 109,848

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,821

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 434

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,218

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 362

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 167

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,419

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 139

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 306

Total Confirmed Cases: 17,033

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 352

Higher Education:

There are 7,201 new cases in the last week with a total of 46,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 154,663 new tests reported with a total of 13,027,395.