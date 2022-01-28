Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 65 new deaths, 7,181 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 65 new confirmed deaths and 7,181 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 12,517
  • 5-9 years: 12,056
  • 10-14 years: 12,156
  • 15-19 years: 14,057
  • 20-29 years: 31,256
  • 30-39 years: 28,743
  • 40-49 years: 23,516
  • 50-59 years: 21,619
  • 60-69 years: 14,143
  • 70-79 years: 6,547
  • 80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,896 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,951,573 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,471 new individuals have tested positive with 3,948,721 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.92%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,377 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 363 patients that are in intensive care units, 233 patients intubated and 1,191 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,181
  • Total Cases: 1,473,496
  • New Deaths: 65
  • Total Deaths: 21,336

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 968
  • Total Cases: 124,955
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Deaths: 573

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,196,592
  • Booster doses administered: 2,663,189

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 649
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 125,215
  • New Deaths: 9
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,914

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 237
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,855
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 103
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,187
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 201
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 20,244
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 370

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.

