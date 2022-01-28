Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 65 new deaths, 7,181 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 65 new confirmed deaths and 7,181 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 12,517

5-9 years: 12,056

10-14 years: 12,156

15-19 years: 14,057

20-29 years: 31,256

30-39 years: 28,743

40-49 years: 23,516

50-59 years: 21,619

60-69 years: 14,143

70-79 years: 6,547

80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,896 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,951,573 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,471 new individuals have tested positive with 3,948,721 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.92%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,377 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 363 patients that are in intensive care units, 233 patients intubated and 1,191 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,181

Total Cases: 1,473,496

New Deaths: 65

Total Deaths: 21,336

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 968

Total Cases: 124,955

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 573

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,196,592

Booster doses administered: 2,663,189

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 649

Total Confirmed Cases: 125,215

New Deaths: 9

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,914

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 237

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,855

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,187

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 201

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,244

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 370

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.