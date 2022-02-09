BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 69 new confirmed deaths and 2,794 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,496
- 5-9 years: 4,023
- 10-14 years: 3,654
- 15-19 years: 5,199
- 20-29 years: 10,721
- 30-39 years: 9,255
- 40-49 years: 7,235
- 50-59 years: 6,583
- 60-69 years: 5,024
- 70-79 years: 2,546
- 80+ years: 1,933
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,220 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,809,116 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 16,426 new individuals have tested positive with 4,104,105 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.08%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,234 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 210 patients that are in intensive care units, 125 patients intubated and 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,794
- Total Cases: 1,513,559
- New Deaths: 69
- Total Deaths: 22,008
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 446
- Total Cases: 129,337
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 667
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,236,541
- Booster doses administered: 2,744,177
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 230
- Total Confirmed Cases: 129,009
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,977
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 174
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,164
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,885
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 134
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,634
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.