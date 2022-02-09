BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 69 new confirmed deaths and 2,794 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,496

5-9 years: 4,023

10-14 years: 3,654

15-19 years: 5,199

20-29 years: 10,721

30-39 years: 9,255

40-49 years: 7,235

50-59 years: 6,583

60-69 years: 5,024

70-79 years: 2,546

80+ years: 1,933

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,220 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,809,116 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,426 new individuals have tested positive with 4,104,105 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.08%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,234 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 210 patients that are in intensive care units, 125 patients intubated and 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,794

Total Cases: 1,513,559

New Deaths: 69

Total Deaths: 22,008

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 446

Total Cases: 129,337

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 667

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,236,541

Booster doses administered: 2,744,177

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 230

Total Confirmed Cases: 129,009

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,977

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 174

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,164

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,885

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 134

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,634

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385

Higher Education:

There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.