BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 493
- 5-9 years: 535
- 10-14 years: 584
- 15-19 years: 873
- 20-29 years: 2,588
- 30-39 years: 1,632
- 40-49 years: 1,332
- 50-59 years: 1,216
- 60-69 years: 903
- 70-79 years: 482
- 80+ years: 293
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 61,407 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,371,888 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,559 new individuals have tested positive with 4,448,150 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.36%
Hospitalizations:
There are 221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 129 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 80 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,472
- Total Cases: 1,564,394
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 18,996
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 124
- Total Cases: 134,367
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,109
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,322,796
- Booster doses administered: 2,926,249
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 102
- Total Confirmed Cases: 132,602
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,772
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 36
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,609
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,534
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 42
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,019
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 75,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 141,085 new tests reported with a total of 15,114,479.