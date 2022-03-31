BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 493
  • 5-9 years: 535
  • 10-14 years: 584
  • 15-19 years: 873
  • 20-29 years: 2,588
  • 30-39 years: 1,632
  • 40-49 years: 1,332
  • 50-59 years: 1,216
  • 60-69 years: 903
  • 70-79 years: 482
  • 80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,407 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,371,888 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,559 new individuals have tested positive with 4,448,150 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.36%

Hospitalizations:

There are 221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 129 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 80 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,472
  • Total Cases: 1,564,394
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 18,996

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 124
  • Total Cases: 134,367
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,109

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,322,796
  • Booster doses administered: 2,926,249

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 102
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 132,602
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,772

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 36
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,609
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,534
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 42
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,019
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 1,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 75,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 141,085 new tests reported with a total of 15,114,479.