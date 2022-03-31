BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 493

5-9 years: 535

10-14 years: 584

15-19 years: 873

20-29 years: 2,588

30-39 years: 1,632

40-49 years: 1,332

50-59 years: 1,216

60-69 years: 903

70-79 years: 482

80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,407 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,371,888 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,559 new individuals have tested positive with 4,448,150 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.36%

Hospitalizations:

There are 221 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 129 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 80 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,472

Total Cases: 1,564,394

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 18,996

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 124

Total Cases: 134,367

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,109

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,322,796

Booster doses administered: 2,926,249

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 102

Total Confirmed Cases: 132,602

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,772

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,609

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,534

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,019

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 1,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 75,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 141,085 new tests reported with a total of 15,114,479.