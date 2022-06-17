BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,409
  • 5-9 years: 867
  • 10-14 years: 895
  • 15-19 years: 1,112
  • 20-29 years: 4,154
  • 30-39 years: 4,227
  • 40-49 years: 3,153
  • 50-59 years: 3,327
  • 60-69 years: 2,658
  • 70-79 years: 1,547
  • 80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 34,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,696,082 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,431 new individuals have tested positive with 4,996,679 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 457 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 255 (56%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,563
  • Total Cases: 1,748,276
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Deaths: 19,601

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 229
  • Total Cases: 157,443
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,217

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,400,083
  • Booster doses administered: 3,096,197

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 109
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 145,678
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,836

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 37
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,041
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,112
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 31
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,496
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.