BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,409

5-9 years: 867

10-14 years: 895

15-19 years: 1,112

20-29 years: 4,154

30-39 years: 4,227

40-49 years: 3,153

50-59 years: 3,327

60-69 years: 2,658

70-79 years: 1,547

80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 34,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,696,082 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,431 new individuals have tested positive with 4,996,679 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 457 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 255 (56%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,563

Total Cases: 1,748,276

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 19,601

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 229

Total Cases: 157,443

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,217

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,400,083

Booster doses administered: 3,096,197

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 109

Total Confirmed Cases: 145,678

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,836

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,041

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,112

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.