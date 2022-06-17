BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,409
- 5-9 years: 867
- 10-14 years: 895
- 15-19 years: 1,112
- 20-29 years: 4,154
- 30-39 years: 4,227
- 40-49 years: 3,153
- 50-59 years: 3,327
- 60-69 years: 2,658
- 70-79 years: 1,547
- 80+ years: 1,006
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 34,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,696,082 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,431 new individuals have tested positive with 4,996,679 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.62%
Hospitalizations:
There are 457 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 255 (56%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,563
- Total Cases: 1,748,276
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 19,601
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 229
- Total Cases: 157,443
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,217
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,400,083
- Booster doses administered: 3,096,197
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 109
- Total Confirmed Cases: 145,678
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,836
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,041
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,112
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,496
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.