BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,713
  • 5-9 years: 2,252
  • 10-14 years: 2,311
  • 15-19 years: 3,147
  • 20-29 years: 9,848
  • 30-39 years: 7,985
  • 40-49 years: 6,092
  • 50-59 years: 6,051
  • 60-69 years: 4,964
  • 70-79 years: 2,716
  • 80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,729 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,745,928 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,949 new individuals have tested positive with 4,856,908 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.59%

Hospitalizations:

There are 820 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 75 patients that are in intensive care units, 25 patients intubated, 529 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 265 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,938
  • Total Cases: 1,690,961
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,322

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 689
  • Total Cases: 149,331
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 1,156

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,378,234
  • Booster doses administered: 3,037,346

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 318
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 141,196
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,812

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 119
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,596
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 38
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,607
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 129
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,033
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.