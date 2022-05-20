BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,713

5-9 years: 2,252

10-14 years: 2,311

15-19 years: 3,147

20-29 years: 9,848

30-39 years: 7,985

40-49 years: 6,092

50-59 years: 6,051

60-69 years: 4,964

70-79 years: 2,716

80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,729 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,745,928 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,949 new individuals have tested positive with 4,856,908 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.59%

Hospitalizations:

There are 820 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 75 patients that are in intensive care units, 25 patients intubated, 529 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 265 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,938

Total Cases: 1,690,961

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 19,322

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 689

Total Cases: 149,331

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 1,156

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,378,234

Booster doses administered: 3,037,346

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 318

Total Confirmed Cases: 141,196

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,812

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 119

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,596

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,607

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 129

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,033

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.