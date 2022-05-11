BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,185

5-9 years: 1,489

10-14 years: 1,500

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 8,841

30-39 years: 6,553

40-49 years: 4,720

50-59 years: 4,900

60-69 years: 4,081

70-79 years: 2,206

80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,360,708 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,958 new individuals have tested positive with 4,758,532 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.89%

Hospitalizations:

There are 743 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 497 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 236 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,996

Total Cases: 1,653,674

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 19,227

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 590

Total Cases: 143,634

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,138

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,369,682

Booster doses administered: 3,020,367

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 303

Total Confirmed Cases: 138,220

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 174

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,453

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,343

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 160

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,834

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.