BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,185
- 5-9 years: 1,489
- 10-14 years: 1,500
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 8,841
- 30-39 years: 6,553
- 40-49 years: 4,720
- 50-59 years: 4,900
- 60-69 years: 4,081
- 70-79 years: 2,206
- 80+ years: 1,449
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,360,708 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,958 new individuals have tested positive with 4,758,532 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.89%
Hospitalizations:
There are 743 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 497 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 236 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,996
- Total Cases: 1,653,674
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 19,227
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 590
- Total Cases: 143,634
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,138
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,369,682
- Booster doses administered: 3,020,367
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 303
- Total Confirmed Cases: 138,220
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 174
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,453
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 48
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,343
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 160
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,834
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.