BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,185
  • 5-9 years: 1,489
  • 10-14 years: 1,500
  • 15-19 years: 2,696
  • 20-29 years: 8,841
  • 30-39 years: 6,553
  • 40-49 years: 4,720
  • 50-59 years: 4,900
  • 60-69 years: 4,081
  • 70-79 years: 2,206
  • 80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,360,708 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,958 new individuals have tested positive with 4,758,532 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.89%

Hospitalizations:

There are 743 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 497 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 236 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,996
  • Total Cases: 1,653,674
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,227

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 590
  • Total Cases: 143,634
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,138

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,369,682
  • Booster doses administered: 3,020,367

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 303
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 138,220
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 174
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,453
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 48
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,343
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 160
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 25,834
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.