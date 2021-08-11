Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 8 new deaths, 1,368 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 558

5-9 years: 689

10-14 years: 699

15-19 years: 781

20-29 years: 2,947

30-39 years: 2,216

40-49 years: 1,343

50-59 years: 1,221

60-69 years: 770

70-79 years: 438

80+ years: 228

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,950 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,088,299 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,510 new individuals have tested positive with 1,564,797 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.91%

Hospitalizations:

There are 346 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 86 patients that are in intensive care units and 36 patients intubated.

As of Wednesday, 90% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 991 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 81 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,368

Total Cases: 683,608

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 17,751

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 72

Total Cases: 48,213

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 85

Total Confirmed Cases: 54,089

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,548

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,390

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,664

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,879

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.