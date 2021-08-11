Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 8 new deaths, 1,368 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 558
- 5-9 years: 689
- 10-14 years: 699
- 15-19 years: 781
- 20-29 years: 2,947
- 30-39 years: 2,216
- 40-49 years: 1,343
- 50-59 years: 1,221
- 60-69 years: 770
- 70-79 years: 438
- 80+ years: 228
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,950 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,088,299 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,510 new individuals have tested positive with 1,564,797 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 346 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 86 patients that are in intensive care units and 36 patients intubated.
As of Wednesday, 90% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 991 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 81 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,368
- Total Cases: 683,608
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 17,751
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 72
- Total Cases: 48,213
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 370
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 85
- Total Confirmed Cases: 54,089
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,548
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,390
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,664
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,879
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.