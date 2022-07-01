BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,678 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,165

5-9 years: 539

10-14 years: 595

15-19 years: 705

20-29 years: 2,915

30-39 years: 3,224

40-49 years: 2,332

50-59 years: 2,620

60-69 years: 2,227

70-79 years: 1,327

80+ years: 850

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 29,923 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,064,562 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,237 new individuals have tested positive with 5,028,189 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.22%

Hospitalizations:

There are 486 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 43 patients that are in intensive care units, 10 patients intubated, 313 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 158 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,678

Total Cases: 1,767,337

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 19,717

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 163

Total Cases: 159,206

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,236

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616

Booster doses administered: 3,695,682

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 133

Total Confirmed Cases: 146,945

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,851

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,553

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,286

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,965

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 325 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 14,229 new tests reported with a total of 16,058,061.