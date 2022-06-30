BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,915 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,165
- 5-9 years: 539
- 10-14 years: 595
- 15-19 years: 705
- 20-29 years: 2,915
- 30-39 years: 3,224
- 40-49 years: 2,332
- 50-59 years: 2,620
- 60-69 years: 2,227
- 70-79 years: 1,327
- 80+ years: 850
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 34,925 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,034,639 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,201 new individuals have tested positive with 5,025,952 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.85%
Hospitalizations:
There are 491 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 313 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 147 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,915
- Total Cases: 1,765,659
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 19,709
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 140
- Total Cases: 159,043
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,235
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616
- Booster doses administered: 3,695,682
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 164
- Total Confirmed Cases: 146,945
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,850
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 50
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,501
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,242
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 49
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,931
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 325 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 14,229 new tests reported with a total of 16,058,061.