Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 80 new deaths, 7,918 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 80 new confirmed deaths and 7,918 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 12,517
  • 5-9 years: 12,056
  • 10-14 years: 12,156
  • 15-19 years: 14,057
  • 20-29 years: 31,256
  • 30-39 years: 28,743
  • 40-49 years: 23,516
  • 50-59 years: 21,619
  • 60-69 years: 14,143
  • 70-79 years: 6,547
  • 80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,076 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,727,775 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 26,718 new individuals have tested positive with 3,897,969 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 10.37%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,617 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 405 patients that are in intensive care units, 248 patients intubated and 1,324 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,918
  • Total Cases: 1,457,699
  • New Deaths: 80
  • Total Deaths: 21,187

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,037
  • Total Cases: 122,905
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 565

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,188,134
  • Booster doses administered: 2,637,388

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 704
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 123,784
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,893

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 205
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,430
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 127
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,974
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 255
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 19,819
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.

