Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 80 new deaths, 7,918 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 80 new confirmed deaths and 7,918 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 12,517

5-9 years: 12,056

10-14 years: 12,156

15-19 years: 14,057

20-29 years: 31,256

30-39 years: 28,743

40-49 years: 23,516

50-59 years: 21,619

60-69 years: 14,143

70-79 years: 6,547

80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,076 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,727,775 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 26,718 new individuals have tested positive with 3,897,969 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 10.37%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,617 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 405 patients that are in intensive care units, 248 patients intubated and 1,324 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,918

Total Cases: 1,457,699

New Deaths: 80

Total Deaths: 21,187

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,037

Total Cases: 122,905

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 565

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,188,134

Booster doses administered: 2,637,388

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 704

Total Confirmed Cases: 123,784

New Deaths: 11

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,893

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 205

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,430

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 127

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,974

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 255

Total Confirmed Cases: 19,819

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.