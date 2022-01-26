Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 80 new deaths, 7,918 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 80 new confirmed deaths and 7,918 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 12,517
- 5-9 years: 12,056
- 10-14 years: 12,156
- 15-19 years: 14,057
- 20-29 years: 31,256
- 30-39 years: 28,743
- 40-49 years: 23,516
- 50-59 years: 21,619
- 60-69 years: 14,143
- 70-79 years: 6,547
- 80+ years: 4,670
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 118,076 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,727,775 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 26,718 new individuals have tested positive with 3,897,969 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 10.37%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,617 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 405 patients that are in intensive care units, 248 patients intubated and 1,324 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,918
- Total Cases: 1,457,699
- New Deaths: 80
- Total Deaths: 21,187
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,037
- Total Cases: 122,905
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 565
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,188,134
- Booster doses administered: 2,637,388
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 704
- Total Confirmed Cases: 123,784
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,893
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 205
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,430
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 127
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,974
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 255
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,819
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.