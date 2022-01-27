Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 84 new deaths, 8,616 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 84 new confirmed deaths and 8,616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 12,517
- 5-9 years: 12,056
- 10-14 years: 12,156
- 15-19 years: 14,057
- 20-29 years: 31,256
- 30-39 years: 28,743
- 40-49 years: 23,516
- 50-59 years: 21,619
- 60-69 years: 14,143
- 70-79 years: 6,547
- 80+ years: 4,670
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 117,902 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,845,677 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 27,281 new individuals have tested positive with 3,925,250 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.48%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,521 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 396 patients that are in intensive care units, 237 patients intubated and 1,284 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 8,616
- Total Cases: 1,466,315
- New Deaths: 84
- Total Deaths: 21,271
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,081
- Total Cases: 123,987
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 568
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,192,287
- Booster doses administered: 2,650,607
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 782
- Total Confirmed Cases: 124,566
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,905
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 188
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,618
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 376
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 110
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,084
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 224
- Total Confirmed Cases: 20,043
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 367
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.