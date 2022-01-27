Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 84 new deaths, 8,616 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 84 new confirmed deaths and 8,616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 12,517

5-9 years: 12,056

10-14 years: 12,156

15-19 years: 14,057

20-29 years: 31,256

30-39 years: 28,743

40-49 years: 23,516

50-59 years: 21,619

60-69 years: 14,143

70-79 years: 6,547

80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,902 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,845,677 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 27,281 new individuals have tested positive with 3,925,250 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.48%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,521 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 396 patients that are in intensive care units, 237 patients intubated and 1,284 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 8,616

Total Cases: 1,466,315

New Deaths: 84

Total Deaths: 21,271

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,081

Total Cases: 123,987

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 568

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,192,287

Booster doses administered: 2,650,607

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 782

Total Confirmed Cases: 124,566

New Deaths: 12

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,905

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 188

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,618

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 376

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 110

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,084

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 224

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,043

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 367

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.