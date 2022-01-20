Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 86 new deaths, 14,384 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 14,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 16,390

5-9 years: 17,086

10-14 years: 18,032

15-19 years: 21,470

20-29 years: 51,878

30-39 years: 45,651

40-49 years: 36,559

50-59 years: 32,572

60-69 years: 18,916

70-79 years: 8,074

80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 127,255 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,159,109 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 40,090 new individuals have tested positive with 3,764,526 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 15.03%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,144 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 462 patients that are in intensive care units, 280 patients intubated and 1,503 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 14,384

Total Cases: 1,404,214

New Deaths: 86

Total Deaths: 20,782

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 2,001

Total Cases: 115,569

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 513

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,168,283

Booster doses administered: 2,553,676

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,454

Total Confirmed Cases: 118,486

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,855

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 484

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,949

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 188

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,261

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 283

Total Confirmed Cases: 18,565

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.