Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 87 new deaths, 4,973 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 87 new confirmed deaths and 4,973 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 7,723

5-9 years: 7,089

10-14 years: 6,930

15-19 years: 8,485

20-29 years: 18,479

30-39 years: 16,733

40-49 years: 12,560

50-59 years: 12,296

60-69 years: 8,925

70-79 years: 4,327

80+ years: 3,219

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,771 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,303,284 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,180 new individuals have tested positive with 4,020,821 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.37%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,799 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 298 patients that are in intensive care units, 176 patients intubated and 889 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Of the 1,799 patients, 890 people were reported hospitalized for COVID-19 and 909 people were reported testing positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized for another reason.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,973

Total Cases: 1,493,224

New Deaths: 87

Total Deaths: 21,633

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 653

Total Cases: 127,044

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 622

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,210,215

Booster doses administered: 2,698,864

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 345

Total Confirmed Cases: 127,046

New Deaths: 12

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,943

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,396

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 88

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,531

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 152

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,827

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.