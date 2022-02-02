Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 87 new deaths, 4,973 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 87 new confirmed deaths and 4,973 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 7,723
- 5-9 years: 7,089
- 10-14 years: 6,930
- 15-19 years: 8,485
- 20-29 years: 18,479
- 30-39 years: 16,733
- 40-49 years: 12,560
- 50-59 years: 12,296
- 60-69 years: 8,925
- 70-79 years: 4,327
- 80+ years: 3,219
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 106,771 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,303,284 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 20,180 new individuals have tested positive with 4,020,821 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.37%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,799 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 298 patients that are in intensive care units, 176 patients intubated and 889 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Of the 1,799 patients, 890 people were reported hospitalized for COVID-19 and 909 people were reported testing positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized for another reason.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,973
- Total Cases: 1,493,224
- New Deaths: 87
- Total Deaths: 21,633
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 653
- Total Cases: 127,044
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 622
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,210,215
- Booster doses administered: 2,698,864
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 345
- Total Confirmed Cases: 127,046
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,943
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 143
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,396
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 381
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 88
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,531
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 152
- Total Confirmed Cases: 20,827
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.