BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 1,109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 463

5-9 years: 433

10-14 years: 471

15-19 years: 786

20-29 years: 1,984

30-39 years: 1,289

40-49 years: 976

50-59 years: 952

60-69 years: 764

70-79 years: 435

80+ years: 252

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 60,516 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,106,207 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,213 new individuals have tested positive with 4,416,282 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.08%

Hospitalizations:

There are 222 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units, 19 patients intubated, 136 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 77 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,109

Total Cases: 1,558,358

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 18,969

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 85

Total Cases: 133,819

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,103

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,317,545

Booster doses administered: 2,912,522

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 54

Total Confirmed Cases: 132,288

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,768

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,442

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,471

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,939

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 990 new cases in the last week with a total of 74,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 121,186 new tests reported with a total of 14,973,394.