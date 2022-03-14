BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 1,520 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s data on deaths will now report through the updated definition of a COVID-19 death. On Friday, the state reported a total of 22,855 in the state. On Monday, that number was changed to 18,886.

Monday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 575

5-9 years: 434

10-14 years: 343

15-19 years: 1,476

20-29 years: 3,199

30-39 years: 1,356

40-49 years: 1,039

50-59 years: 1,031

60-69 years: 845

70-79 years: 488

80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,689 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,608,039 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,189 new individuals have tested positive with 4,343,914 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.51%

Hospitalizations:

There are 236 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated and 144 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,520

Total Cases: 1,549,684

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 18,886

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 500

Total Cases: 133,009

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,095

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,306,399

Booster doses administered: 2,884,498

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 86

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,827

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,760

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,354

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,789

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 364

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.