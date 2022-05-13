BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 4,654 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,185

5-9 years: 1,489

10-14 years: 1,500

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 8,841

30-39 years: 6,553

40-49 years: 4,720

50-59 years: 4,900

60-69 years: 4,081

70-79 years: 2,206

80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 59,517 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,490,508 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,959 new individuals have tested positive with 4,787,014 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.68%

Hospitalizations:

There are 729 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 492 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 223 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,654

Total Cases: 1,663,904

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 19,252

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 824

Total Cases: 145,405

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,141

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,371,776

Booster doses administered: 3,024,530

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 398

Total Confirmed Cases: 139,047

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,804

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 167

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,837

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,403

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 161

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,169

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.