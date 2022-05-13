BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 4,654 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,185
- 5-9 years: 1,489
- 10-14 years: 1,500
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 8,841
- 30-39 years: 6,553
- 40-49 years: 4,720
- 50-59 years: 4,900
- 60-69 years: 4,081
- 70-79 years: 2,206
- 80+ years: 1,449
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 59,517 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,490,508 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,959 new individuals have tested positive with 4,787,014 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.68%
Hospitalizations:
There are 729 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 492 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 223 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,654
- Total Cases: 1,663,904
- New Deaths: 9
- Total Deaths: 19,252
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 824
- Total Cases: 145,405
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,141
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,371,776
- Booster doses administered: 3,024,530
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 398
- Total Confirmed Cases: 139,047
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,804
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 167
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,837
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 32
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,403
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 161
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,169
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.