BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 90 new confirmed deaths and 1,459 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 4,496
- 5-9 years: 4,023
- 10-14 years: 3,654
- 15-19 years: 5,199
- 20-29 years: 10,721
- 30-39 years: 9,255
- 40-49 years: 7,235
- 50-59 years: 6,583
- 60-69 years: 5,024
- 70-79 years: 2,546
- 80+ years: 1,933
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 37,062 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,172,070 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 15,435 new individuals have tested positive with 4,163,515 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.09%
Hospitalizations:
There are 882 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 168 patients that are in intensive care units, 77 patients intubated and 483 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,459
- Total Cases: 1,523,991
- New Deaths: 90
- Total Deaths: 22,278
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 225
- Total Cases: 130,522
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 696
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,256,256
- Booster doses administered: 2,778,394
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 158
- Total Confirmed Cases: 129,982
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,010
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,845
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 27
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,075
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 160
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,946
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.