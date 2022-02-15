BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 90 new confirmed deaths and 1,459 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 4,496
  • 5-9 years: 4,023
  • 10-14 years: 3,654
  • 15-19 years: 5,199
  • 20-29 years: 10,721
  • 30-39 years: 9,255
  • 40-49 years: 7,235
  • 50-59 years: 6,583
  • 60-69 years: 5,024
  • 70-79 years: 2,546
  • 80+ years: 1,933

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 37,062 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,172,070 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,435 new individuals have tested positive with 4,163,515 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 882 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 168 patients that are in intensive care units, 77 patients intubated and 483 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,459
  • Total Cases: 1,523,991
  • New Deaths: 90
  • Total Deaths: 22,278

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 225
  • Total Cases: 130,522
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 696

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,256,256
  • Booster doses administered: 2,778,394

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 158
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 129,982
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,010

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 64
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 25,845
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 27
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,075
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 160

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 21,946
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.