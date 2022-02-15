BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 90 new confirmed deaths and 1,459 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,496

5-9 years: 4,023

10-14 years: 3,654

15-19 years: 5,199

20-29 years: 10,721

30-39 years: 9,255

40-49 years: 7,235

50-59 years: 6,583

60-69 years: 5,024

70-79 years: 2,546

80+ years: 1,933

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 37,062 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,172,070 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,435 new individuals have tested positive with 4,163,515 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 882 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 168 patients that are in intensive care units, 77 patients intubated and 483 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,459

Total Cases: 1,523,991

New Deaths: 90

Total Deaths: 22,278

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 225

Total Cases: 130,522

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 696

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,256,256

Booster doses administered: 2,778,394

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 158

Total Confirmed Cases: 129,982

New Deaths: 10

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,010

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,845

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,075

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 160

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,946

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

Higher Education:

There are 2,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 64,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 240,425 new tests reported with a total of 13,975,830.