Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 1 new death, 322 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 52
  • 5-9 years: 43
  • 10-14 years: 53
  • 15-19 years: 59
  • 20-29 years: 193
  • 30-39 years: 159
  • 40-49 years: 127
  • 50-59 years: 135
  • 60-69 years: 89
  • 70-79 years: 52
  • 80+ years: 39

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 56,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 24,090,766 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,945 new individuals have tested positive with 1,444,788 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.55%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 101 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 patients that are in intensive care units and 12 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Monday, 85% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 68% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,153 medical/surgical beds with 917 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 66 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 322
  • Total Cases: 664,897
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 17,647

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 10
  • Total Cases: 46,265
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 365

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,528
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,538

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,185
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,587
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,582
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 7 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 35,549 new tests reported with a total of 8,087,550.

