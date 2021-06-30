Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 1 new death, 93 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 51

5-9 years: 36

10-14 years: 63

15-19 years: 67

20-29 years: 197

30-39 years: 147

40-49 years: 124

50-59 years: 101

60-69 years: 74

70-79 years: 61

80+ years: 28

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 31,484 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,825,346 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,778 new individuals have tested positive with 1,419,157 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.36%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 110 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 65-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 87.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,190 medical/surgical beds with 965 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 93

Total Cases: 663,822

Estimated Active Cases: 1,348

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 17,630

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 46,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,448

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,177

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,585

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,558

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Higher Education:

There are 13 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,076 new tests reported with a total of 8,006,815.