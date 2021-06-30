Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 1 new death, 93 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 51
  • 5-9 years: 36
  • 10-14 years: 63
  • 15-19 years: 67
  • 20-29 years: 197
  • 30-39 years: 147
  • 40-49 years: 124
  • 50-59 years: 101
  • 60-69 years: 74
  • 70-79 years: 61
  • 80+ years: 28

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 31,484 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,825,346 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,778 new individuals have tested positive with 1,419,157 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.96 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.36%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 110 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units and 15 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 65-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 87.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,190 medical/surgical beds with 965 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 93
  • Total Cases: 663,822
  • Estimated Active Cases: 1,348
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 17,630

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 0
  • Total Cases: 46,144
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 364

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,448
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,537

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 2
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,177
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,585
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,558
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 13 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,076 new tests reported with a total of 8,006,815.

