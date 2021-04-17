Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 10 new deaths, 1,694 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 newly confirmed deaths and 1,694 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown. 

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,235
  • 5-9 years: 1,469
  • 10-14 years: 1,816
  • 15-19 years: 2,696
  • 20-29 years: 5,942
  • 30-39 years: 4,419
  • 40-49 years: 3,227
  • 50-59 years: 3,155
  • 60-69 years: 1,924
  • 70-79 years: 546
  • 80+ years: 287

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,742 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,352,234 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,392 new individuals have tested positive with 698,079 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.15%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 693 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Saturday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 967 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,694
  • Total Cases: 630,206
  • Estimated Active Cases: 34,682
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 17,110

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 274
  • Total Cases: 41,044
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 345

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 219
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 48,892
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,479

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 26
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,754
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,371
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 111

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 25
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,048
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today