Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 10 new deaths, 177 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 254

5-9 years: 271

10-14 years: 378

15-19 years: 321

20-29 years: 667

30-39 years: 610

40-49 years: 419

50-59 years: 428

60-69 years: 242

70-79 years: 139

80+ years: 83

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 51,152 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,094,985 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,952 new individuals have tested positive with 1,345,353 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.70 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.57%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 193 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 68 patients that are in intensive care units and 38 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 58-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,219 medical/surgical beds with 1,007 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 177

Total Cases: 661,812

Estimated Active Cases: 4,735

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 17,540

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 23

Total Cases: 45,911

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,274

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,528

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,142

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,576

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,527

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 289

Higher Education:

There are 3 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 62,445 new tests reported with a total of 7,830,491.