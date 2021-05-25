Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 10 new deaths, 195 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 195 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

No communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts for 2nd week in a row

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 537

5-9 years: 634

10-14 years: 814

15-19 years: 909

20-29 years: 1,537

30-39 years: 1,298

40-49 years: 1,007

50-59 years: 917

60-69 years: 516

70-79 years: 190

80+ years: 136

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 15,091 total clusters involving 12,021 confirmed cases and 654 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 14,342 total clusters, 3,491 new clusters between April 18 through May 15, and 11,428 ongoing clusters prior to April 18.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 30,530 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,725,434 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,918 new individuals have tested positive with 1,312,113 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.38 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.93%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 248 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 74 patients that are in intensive care units and 40 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 70% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,167 medical/surgical beds with 928 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 82 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 195

Total Cases: 659,916

Estimated Active Cases: 9,034

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 17,475

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 33

Total Cases: 46,682

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 360

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,081

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,516

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,132

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 296

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: -1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,564

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,514

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Higher Education:

There are 77 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 136,413 new tests reported with a total of 7,668,644