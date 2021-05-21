Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 11 new deaths, 400 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 537

5-9 years: 634

10-14 years: 814

15-19 years: 909

20-29 years: 1,537

30-39 years: 1,298

40-49 years: 1,007

50-59 years: 917

60-69 years: 516

70-79 years: 190

80+ years: 136

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 15,091 total clusters involving 12,021 confirmed cases and 654 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 14,342 total clusters, 3,491 new clusters between April 18 through May 15, and 11,428 ongoing clusters prior to April 18.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 47,254 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,586,434 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,173 new individuals have tested positive with 1,297,524 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.38 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.05%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 303 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 81 patients that are in intensive care units and 49 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Friday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 1,000 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 78 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 400

Total Cases: 658,841

Estimated Active Cases: 10,939

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 17,453

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 48

Total Cases: 45,504

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 360

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,985

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,514

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,119

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 296

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,558

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,506

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Higher Education:

There are 77 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 136,413 new tests reported with a total of 7,668,644 tests performed.