Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 1,386 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 newly confirmed deaths and 1,386 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,223
- 5-9 years: 1,400
- 10-14 years: 1,696
- 15-19 years: 2,481
- 20-29 years: 5,046
- 30-39 years: 4,050
- 40-49 years: 2,916
- 50-59 years: 2,859
- 60-69 years: 1,617
- 70-79 years: 468
- 80+ years: 258
Clusters of COVID-19
There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,233 total clusters, 8,389 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 8,844 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 106,144 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,900,149 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,238 new individuals have tested positive with 1,157,351 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 633 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 90 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.
As of Friday, 86.0% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 980 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 77 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,386
- Total Cases: 639,314
- Estimated Active Cases: 29,717
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 17,193
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 177
- Total Cases: 42,256
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 351
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.