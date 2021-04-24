Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 1,386 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 newly confirmed deaths and 1,386 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,233 total clusters, 8,389 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 8,844 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,144 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,900,149 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,238 new individuals have tested positive with 1,157,351 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 633 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 90 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Friday, 86.0% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 980 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 77 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,386

Total Cases: 639,314

Estimated Active Cases: 29,717

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 17,193

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 177

Total Cases: 42,256

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 351

Higher Education:

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.